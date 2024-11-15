Eiffage price target raised to EUR 125 from EUR 123 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Elodie Rall raised the firm’s price target on Eiffage (EFGSY) to EUR 125 from EUR 123 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
