Eiffage assumed with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital assumed coverage of Eiffage (EFGSY) with an Outperform rating and EUR 125 price target Eiffage is “notably cheap” within the sector as the stock discounts French political risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

