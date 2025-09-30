E.I.D.- Parry (BSE:500125) Price Target Increased by 27.98% to 1,445.82

The average one-year price target for E.I.D.- Parry (BSE:500125) has been revised to ₹ 1,445.82 / share. This is an increase of 27.98% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,129.75 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,431.64 to a high of ₹ 1,488.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.79% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 817.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.I.D.- Parry. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500125 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 8,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500125 by 34.29% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,275K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500125 by 29.42% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,068K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500125 by 36.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 845K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 751K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500125 by 30.42% over the last quarter.

