EIB raises 100 million euros from two-year blockchain bond - banker

April 28 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank raised 100 million euros from a two-year digital bond issue on Tuesday, a lead manager for the sale told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two-year bondis priced at 12 basis points below the mid-swaps level, a memo from the lead manager said, which equates to a yield of around -0.60%, according to Reuters calculations.

News of the deal, issued on the blockchain distributed ledger, earlier sent the world's second largest cryptocurrency ether, which facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain, to a record high.

Many players in capital markets see blockchain, originally created to run the bitcoin cryptocurrency, as a way to streamline the issuance of securities like bonds and equities.

The traditional process is expensive and inefficient, involving numerous steps and multiple parties.

Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Santander SAN.MC, together with Goldman Sachs Inc GS.N, managed the EIB's bond sale, according to the lead manager.

The two European banks have used blockchain for issuing debt in the past, but for internal bond sales.

The World Bank issued the first public bond created and managed using only blockchain in 2018, raising A$100 million.

