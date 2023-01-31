US Markets

EIB launches first digital sterling bond with RBC and HSBC

January 31, 2023 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday it had launched its first sterling-denominated digital bond on a private blockchain, in partnership with BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBC Capital Markets.

The 50 million-pound ($61.60 million), floating-rate bond was registered in a private blockchain while a public blockchain mirror record would provide increased transparency on an anonymised basis, the EIB said.

The sale followed previous sales by the EIB of euro-denominated digital bonds.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Felix said the sales represented further innovation in the financial sector.

"This new financial tool will provide additional capital flow that the EIB will invest in projects with global impact," he said.

($1 = 0.8117 pound)

(Writing by William Schomberg)

william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com



