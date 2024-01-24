EIB, Italian banks grant 560 mln euro loan to Enel's solar panel factory

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Enel's ENEI.MI project to expand its solar panel factory in Sicily secured a 560 million euro ($611 million) financial package from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and a pool of Italian banks, led by UniCredit CRDI.MI, the lender said.

The factory's existing production capacity of approximately 200 megawatts (MW) a year is set to expand to 3 gigawatts (GW)to become the largest solar factory in Europe.

The financial support came from a consortium of Italian banks comprising UniCredit, Banco BPM BAMI.MI and BPER Banca EMII.MI - whose commitment is backed by Italy's export credit agency SACE - and EIB direct financing.

In detail, the EIB is granting a 47.5 million euro loan, with UniCredit lending 147.5 million euros, 80% under a SACE green guarantee, plus another 85 million euro loan.

Out of this 147.5 million, the EIB has committed 118 million euros of intermediated funding to UniCredit, enabling the Italian bank to improve the financing conditions for 3Sun.

In addition Banco BPM and BPER Banca will each give a 140 million euro loan, 80% under a SACE green guarantee.

The 3SUN is expected to reach its targeted 3 GW production of solar panel by the end of this year, the statement said, indicating a six month delay compared with what had been announced by Enel in 2022.

Enel is in talks with potential investors over the possibility to sell up to 50% in the factory, sources have said.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

