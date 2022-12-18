EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 mln euros in emergency support for food security

TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday.

Tunisia is in a deep financial crisis which has resulted in a shortage of many food commodities in recents weeks.

Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said the loan will help Tunisia to regularly supply soft wheat.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

