EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 mln euros in emergency support for food security

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

December 18, 2022 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday.

Tunisia is in a deep financial crisis which has resulted in a shortage of many food commodities in recents weeks.

Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said the loan will help Tunisia to regularly supply soft wheat.

