EIB agrees more financing for Athens metro extension

ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Monday it will provide 580 million euros ($663.23 million) of financing to construct a new line for the Athens subway, its largest support for new transport in Greece.

The financing, in the form of a 30-year loan, will support the construction of Athens Metro Line 4, comprising 15 new underground stations in the Greek capital.

It is the second part of a total of 730 million euros of financing being provided by the EIB for the project.

The new financing demonstrates the EIB's "complete satisfaction and trust in the expertise" of Athens Metro and the concrete support it continues to provide to Greece's economy, the bank said.

"Investing in sustainable transport is crucial to improve daily life, support economic growth and cut carbon emissions and pollution," EIB Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alex Richardson)

