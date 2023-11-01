EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast. Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set. ------ EIA ------ Stocks Change Stocks 10/27/23 in week 10/20/23 Crude stocks 421.893 0.773 421.120 PADD 1 7.928 0.280 7.648 PADD 2 103.694 1.052 102.642 PADD 3 241.784 -0.701 242.485 PADD 4 23.460 0.051 23.409 PADD 5 45.028 0.093 44.935 Distillate stocks 111.295 -0.792 112.087 PADD 1 24.801 -2.083 26.884 PADD 2 27.750 0.063 27.687 PADD 3 43.077 1.920 41.157 PADD 4 3.770 0.055 3.715 PADD 5 11.897 -0.747 12.644 Gasoline stocks 223.522 0.065 223.457 PADD 1 56.567 0.502 56.065 PADD 2 44.207 -0.385 44.592 PADD 3 87.023 0.059 86.964 PADD 4 7.103 -0.047 7.150 PADD 5 28.622 -0.063 28.685 Heating oil stocks 7.942 0.304 7.638 PADD 1 1.104 -0.119 1.223 PADD 2 0.268 -0.030 0.298 PADD 3 6.052 0.508 5.544 PADD 4 0.038 -0.009 0.047 PADD 5 0.481 -0.045 0.526 RFG gasoline stocks 0.018 -0.001 0.019 PADD 1 0.003 0.000 0.003 PADD 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 3 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 5 0.015 -0.001 0.016 ((Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8415; e-mail: washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.c365))

