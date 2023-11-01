News & Insights

US Markets

EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

November 01, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast.

Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set.

                          ------  EIA     ------
                        Stocks    Change   Stocks
                        10/27/23  in week  10/20/23
Crude stocks           421.893     0.773   421.120
      PADD 1             7.928     0.280     7.648
      PADD 2           103.694     1.052   102.642
      PADD 3           241.784    -0.701   242.485
      PADD 4            23.460     0.051    23.409
      PADD 5            45.028     0.093    44.935
Distillate stocks      111.295    -0.792   112.087
      PADD 1            24.801    -2.083    26.884
      PADD 2            27.750     0.063    27.687
      PADD 3            43.077     1.920    41.157
      PADD 4             3.770     0.055     3.715
      PADD 5            11.897    -0.747    12.644
Gasoline stocks        223.522     0.065   223.457
      PADD 1            56.567     0.502    56.065
      PADD 2            44.207    -0.385    44.592
      PADD 3            87.023     0.059    86.964
      PADD 4             7.103    -0.047     7.150
      PADD 5            28.622    -0.063    28.685
Heating oil stocks       7.942     0.304     7.638
      PADD 1             1.104    -0.119     1.223
      PADD 2             0.268    -0.030     0.298
      PADD 3             6.052     0.508     5.544
      PADD 4             0.038    -0.009     0.047
      PADD 5             0.481    -0.045     0.526
RFG gasoline stocks      0.018    -0.001     0.019
      PADD 1             0.003     0.000     0.003
      PADD 2             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 3             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 4             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 5             0.015    -0.001     0.016



((Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8415; e-mail: washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.c365))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.