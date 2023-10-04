EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast. Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set. ------ EIA ------ Stocks Change Stocks 09/29/23 in week 09/22/23 Crude stocks 414.063 -2.224 416.287 PADD 1 7.186 0.395 6.791 PADD 2 101.873 -1.017 102.890 PADD 3 236.353 -1.644 237.997 PADD 4 23.509 0.040 23.469 PADD 5 45.141 0.002 45.139 Distillate stocks 118.795 -1.269 120.064 PADD 1 28.164 -0.233 28.397 PADD 2 31.346 -1.042 32.388 PADD 3 43.411 -0.131 43.542 PADD 4 4.071 0.036 4.035 PADD 5 11.803 0.101 11.702 Gasoline stocks 226.984 6.481 220.503 PADD 1 59.348 3.307 56.041 PADD 2 45.782 0.468 45.314 PADD 3 85.732 1.129 84.603 PADD 4 6.783 0.314 6.469 PADD 5 29.339 1.263 28.076 Heating oil stocks 7.968 -0.303 8.271 PADD 1 1.073 -0.180 1.253 PADD 2 0.372 0.019 0.353 PADD 3 6.047 -0.040 6.087 PADD 4 0.042 0.000 0.042 PADD 5 0.434 -0.102 0.536 RFG gasoline stocks 0.025 0.009 0.016 PADD 1 0.004 0.000 0.004 PADD 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 3 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 5 0.021 0.009 0.012 ((Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8415; e-mail: washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.c365))

