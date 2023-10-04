EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

News & Insights

October 04, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast.

Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set.

                          ------  EIA     ------
                        Stocks    Change   Stocks
                        09/29/23  in week  09/22/23
Crude stocks           414.063    -2.224   416.287
      PADD 1             7.186     0.395     6.791
      PADD 2           101.873    -1.017   102.890
      PADD 3           236.353    -1.644   237.997
      PADD 4            23.509     0.040    23.469
      PADD 5            45.141     0.002    45.139
Distillate stocks      118.795    -1.269   120.064
      PADD 1            28.164    -0.233    28.397
      PADD 2            31.346    -1.042    32.388
      PADD 3            43.411    -0.131    43.542
      PADD 4             4.071     0.036     4.035
      PADD 5            11.803     0.101    11.702
Gasoline stocks        226.984     6.481   220.503
      PADD 1            59.348     3.307    56.041
      PADD 2            45.782     0.468    45.314
      PADD 3            85.732     1.129    84.603
      PADD 4             6.783     0.314     6.469
      PADD 5            29.339     1.263    28.076
Heating oil stocks       7.968    -0.303     8.271
      PADD 1             1.073    -0.180     1.253
      PADD 2             0.372     0.019     0.353
      PADD 3             6.047    -0.040     6.087
      PADD 4             0.042     0.000     0.042
      PADD 5             0.434    -0.102     0.536
RFG gasoline stocks      0.025     0.009     0.016
      PADD 1             0.004     0.000     0.004
      PADD 2             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 3             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 4             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 5             0.021     0.009     0.012



