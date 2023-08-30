EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast. Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set. ------ EIA ------ Stocks Change Stocks 08/25/23 in week 08/18/23 Crude stocks 422.944 -10.584 433.528 PADD 1 6.736 -0.304 7.040 PADD 2 111.295 -2.826 114.121 PADD 3 234.302 -9.160 243.462 PADD 4 23.683 -0.065 23.748 PADD 5 46.928 1.772 45.156 Distillate stocks 117.923 1.235 116.688 PADD 1 29.728 1.418 28.310 PADD 2 32.545 0.520 32.025 PADD 3 40.910 -0.787 41.697 PADD 4 3.751 0.084 3.667 PADD 5 10.989 -0.001 10.990 Gasoline stocks 217.412 -0.214 217.626 PADD 1 56.077 1.202 54.875 PADD 2 46.743 0.387 46.356 PADD 3 80.949 -0.906 81.855 PADD 4 6.666 0.076 6.590 PADD 5 26.978 -0.971 27.949 Heating oil stocks 7.798 0.170 7.628 PADD 1 1.338 0.364 0.974 PADD 2 0.378 0.050 0.328 PADD 3 5.342 -0.316 5.658 PADD 4 0.062 -0.006 0.068 PADD 5 0.679 0.078 0.601 RFG gasoline stocks 0.026 -0.013 0.039 PADD 1 0.005 0.000 0.005 PADD 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 3 0.000 0.000 0.000 PADD 4 0.003 -0.015 0.018 PADD 5 0.018 0.002 0.016 ((Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8415; e-mail: washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.c365))

