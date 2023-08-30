News & Insights

US Markets

EIA weekly oil stocks by PADDs

August 30, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following table provides a breakdown of weekly petroleum stocks by PADD(Petroleum Administration for Defense District) as issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

PADD 1 covers the U.S. East Coast, PADD 2 is the Midwest, PADD 3 is the Gulf Coast, PADD 4 is the Rocky Mountain region and PADD 5 is the West Coast.

Comparative PADD data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) is available only to customers who subscribe directly to the API data set.

                          ------  EIA     ------
                        Stocks    Change   Stocks
                        08/25/23  in week  08/18/23
Crude stocks           422.944   -10.584   433.528
      PADD 1             6.736    -0.304     7.040
      PADD 2           111.295    -2.826   114.121
      PADD 3           234.302    -9.160   243.462
      PADD 4            23.683    -0.065    23.748
      PADD 5            46.928     1.772    45.156
Distillate stocks      117.923     1.235   116.688
      PADD 1            29.728     1.418    28.310
      PADD 2            32.545     0.520    32.025
      PADD 3            40.910    -0.787    41.697
      PADD 4             3.751     0.084     3.667
      PADD 5            10.989    -0.001    10.990
Gasoline stocks        217.412    -0.214   217.626
      PADD 1            56.077     1.202    54.875
      PADD 2            46.743     0.387    46.356
      PADD 3            80.949    -0.906    81.855
      PADD 4             6.666     0.076     6.590
      PADD 5            26.978    -0.971    27.949
Heating oil stocks       7.798     0.170     7.628
      PADD 1             1.338     0.364     0.974
      PADD 2             0.378     0.050     0.328
      PADD 3             5.342    -0.316     5.658
      PADD 4             0.062    -0.006     0.068
      PADD 5             0.679     0.078     0.601
RFG gasoline stocks      0.026    -0.013     0.039
      PADD 1             0.005     0.000     0.005
      PADD 2             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 3             0.000     0.000     0.000
      PADD 4             0.003    -0.015     0.018
      PADD 5             0.018     0.002     0.016



((Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8415; e-mail: washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.c365))

