EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 99 BCF

May 18, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters 

    May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/12/2023   05/05/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 458          422           36           36          293         56.3          345         32.8   
Midwest              520          497           23           23          361         44.0          402         29.4   
Mountain             112          104            8            8          102          9.8          108          3.7   
Pacific              127          114           13           13          186        -31.7          212        -40.1   
South Central      1,023        1,002           21           21          776         31.8          833         22.8   
  Salt               290          287            3            3          250         16.0          266          9.0   
  Nonsalt            734          715           19           19          528         39.0          567         29.5   
Total              2,240        2,141           99           99        1,719         30.3        1,900         17.9    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
108 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

