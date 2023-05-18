EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 99 BCF

May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/12/2023 05/05/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 458 422 36 36 293 56.3 345 32.8 Midwest 520 497 23 23 361 44.0 402 29.4 Mountain 112 104 8 8 102 9.8 108 3.7 Pacific 127 114 13 13 186 -31.7 212 -40.1 South Central 1,023 1,002 21 21 776 31.8 833 22.8 Salt 290 287 3 3 250 16.0 266 9.0 Nonsalt 734 715 19 19 528 39.0 567 29.5 Total 2,240 2,141 99 99 1,719 30.3 1,900 17.9 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 108 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

