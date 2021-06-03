EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 98 BCF

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/28/2021 05/21/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 413 385 28 28 531 -22.2 448 -7.8 Midwest 522 499 23 23 630 -17.1 526 -0.8 Mountain 151 144 7 7 139 8.6 140 7.9 Pacific 268 256 12 12 272 -1.5 254 5.5 South Central 959 931 28 28 1,127 -14.9 1,007 -4.8 Salt 300 296 4 4 352 -14.8 312 -3.8 Nonsalt 659 635 24 24 775 -15.0 695 -5.2 Total 2,313 2,215 98 98 2,699 -14.3 2,374 -2.6 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 95 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

