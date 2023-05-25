EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 96 BCF

May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/19/2023 05/12/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 489 458 31 31 321 52.3 370 32.2 Midwest 546 520 26 26 390 40.0 428 27.6 Mountain 120 112 8 8 108 11.1 115 4.3 Pacific 139 127 12 12 192 -27.6 222 -37.4 South Central 1,042 1,023 19 19 796 30.9 861 21.0 Salt 294 290 4 4 252 16.7 273 7.7 Nonsalt 748 734 14 14 545 37.2 588 27.2 Total 2,336 2,240 96 96 1,807 29.3 1,996 17.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 100 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

