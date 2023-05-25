News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 96 BCF

May 25, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

    May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/19/2023   05/12/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 489          458           31           31          321         52.3          370         32.2   
Midwest              546          520           26           26          390         40.0          428         27.6   
Mountain             120          112            8            8          108         11.1          115          4.3   
Pacific              139          127           12           12          192        -27.6          222        -37.4   
South Central      1,042        1,023           19           19          796         30.9          861         21.0   
  Salt               294          290            4            4          252         16.7          273          7.7   
  Nonsalt            748          734           14           14          545         37.2          588         27.2   
Total              2,336        2,240           96           96        1,807         29.3        1,996         17.0    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
100 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

