EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 90 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

September 28, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        09/22/2023   09/15/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 821          793           28           28          717         14.5          778          5.5   
Midwest              962          931           31           31          874         10.1          914          5.3   
Mountain             234          228            6            6          175         33.7          194         20.6   
Pacific              271          263            8            8          242         12.0          269          0.7   
South Central      1,071        1,053           18           18          955         12.1        1,015          5.5   
  Salt               250          242            8            8          203         23.2          236          5.9   
  Nonsalt            821          811           10           10          751          9.3          779          5.4   
Total              3,359        3,269           90           90        2,962         13.4        3,170          6.0    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
88 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

