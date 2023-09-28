EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 90 BCF

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 09/22/2023 09/15/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 821 793 28 28 717 14.5 778 5.5 Midwest 962 931 31 31 874 10.1 914 5.3 Mountain 234 228 6 6 175 33.7 194 20.6 Pacific 271 263 8 8 242 12.0 269 0.7 South Central 1,071 1,053 18 18 955 12.1 1,015 5.5 Salt 250 242 8 8 203 23.2 236 5.9 Nonsalt 821 811 10 10 751 9.3 779 5.4 Total 3,359 3,269 90 90 2,962 13.4 3,170 6.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 88 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.