EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 82 BCF

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        06/24/2022   06/17/2022   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 461          430           31           31          509         -9.4          526        -12.4   
Midwest              535          506           29           29          619        -13.6          603        -11.3   
Mountain             134          128            6            6          172        -22.1          158        -15.2   
Pacific              235          231            4            4          243         -3.3          266        -11.7   
South Central        886          875           11           11        1,003        -11.7        1,020        -13.1   
  Salt               242          248           -6           -6          296        -18.2          303        -20.1   
  Nonsalt            644          628           16           16          707         -8.9          716        -10.1   
Total              2,251        2,169           82           82        2,547        -11.6        2,573        -12.5    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
74 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

