EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 82 BCF

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 06/24/2022 06/17/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 461 430 31 31 509 -9.4 526 -12.4 Midwest 535 506 29 29 619 -13.6 603 -11.3 Mountain 134 128 6 6 172 -22.1 158 -15.2 Pacific 235 231 4 4 243 -3.3 266 -11.7 South Central 886 875 11 11 1,003 -11.7 1,020 -13.1 Salt 242 248 -6 -6 296 -18.2 303 -20.1 Nonsalt 644 628 16 16 707 -8.9 716 -10.1 Total 2,251 2,169 82 82 2,547 -11.6 2,573 -12.5 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 74 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.