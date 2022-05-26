EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 80 BCF

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/20/2022 05/13/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 325 296 29 29 381 -14.7 388 -16.2 Midwest 391 364 27 27 495 -21.0 467 -16.3 Mountain 109 103 6 6 143 -23.8 128 -14.8 Pacific 190 187 3 3 255 -25.5 235 -19.1 South Central 797 781 16 16 925 -13.8 921 -13.5 Salt 251 251 0 0 294 -14.6 292 -14.0 Nonsalt 546 531 15 15 631 -13.5 630 -13.3 Total 1,812 1,732 80 80 2,199 -17.6 2,139 -15.3 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 89 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

