EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 78 BCF

May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/05/2023 04/28/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 422 410 12 12 271 55.7 322 31.1 Midwest 497 481 16 16 339 46.6 379 31.1 Mountain 104 95 9 9 95 9.5 102 2.0 Pacific 114 100 14 14 182 -37.4 202 -43.6 South Central 1,002 977 25 25 745 34.5 803 24.8 Salt 287 278 9 9 240 19.6 257 11.7 Nonsalt 715 699 16 16 504 41.9 546 31.0 Total 2,141 2,063 78 78 1,632 31.2 1,809 18.4 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 74 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

