EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 78 BCF

May 11, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - 

    May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/05/2023   04/28/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 422          410           12           12          271         55.7          322         31.1   
Midwest              497          481           16           16          339         46.6          379         31.1   
Mountain             104           95            9            9           95          9.5          102          2.0   
Pacific              114          100           14           14          182        -37.4          202        -43.6   
South Central      1,002          977           25           25          745         34.5          803         24.8   
  Salt               287          278            9            9          240         19.6          257         11.7   
  Nonsalt            715          699           16           16          504         41.9          546         31.0   
Total              2,141        2,063           78           78        1,632         31.2        1,809         18.4    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
74 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

