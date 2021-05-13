EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 75 BCF

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/07/2021 04/30/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 347 332 15 15 448 -22.5 369 -6.0 Midwest 458 442 16 16 551 -16.9 448 2.2 Mountain 131 124 7 7 116 12.9 122 7.4 Pacific 235 224 11 11 238 -1.3 227 3.5 South Central 857 C 836 21 25 C 1,054 -18.7 934 -8.2 Salt 269 264 5 5 339 -20.6 297 -9.4 Nonsalt 588 C 572 16 20 C 716 -17.9 637 -7.7 Total 2,029 C 1,958 71 75 C 2,407 -15.7 2,101 -3.4 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 76 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

