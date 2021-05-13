US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 75 BCF

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/07/2021   04/30/2021   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 347          332           15           15          448        -22.5          369         -6.0   
Midwest              458          442           16           16          551        -16.9          448          2.2   
Mountain             131          124            7            7          116         12.9          122          7.4   
Pacific              235          224           11           11          238         -1.3          227          3.5   
South Central        857 C        836           21           25 C      1,054        -18.7          934         -8.2   
  Salt               269          264            5            5          339        -20.6          297         -9.4   
  Nonsalt            588 C        572           16           20 C        716        -17.9          637         -7.7   
Total              2,029 C      1,958           71           75 C      2,407        -15.7        2,101         -3.4    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
76 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

