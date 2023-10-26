EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 74 BCF

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 10/20/2023 10/13/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 908 896 12 12 823 10.3 872 4.1 Midwest 1,075 1,050 25 25 1,004 7.1 1,035 3.9 Mountain 252 248 4 4 198 27.3 208 21.2 Pacific 283 280 3 3 248 14.1 277 2.2 South Central 1,182 1,152 30 30 1,114 6.1 1,124 5.2 Salt 299 285 14 14 276 8.3 286 4.5 Nonsalt 883 868 15 15 837 5.5 838 5.4 Total 3,700 3,626 74 74 3,387 9.2 3,517 5.2 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 80 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.