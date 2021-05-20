US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 71 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/14/2021   05/07/2021   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 358          347           11           11          467        -23.3          392         -8.7   
Midwest              472          458           14           14          573        -17.6          471          0.2   
Mountain             135          131            4            4          123          9.8          128          5.5   
Pacific              247          235           12           12          251         -1.6          236          4.7   
South Central        888          857           31           31        1,078        -17.6          959         -7.4   
  Salt               280          269           11           11          344        -18.6          304         -7.9   
  Nonsalt            608          588           20           20          734        -17.2          656         -7.3   
Total              2,100        2,029           71           71        2,491        -15.7        2,187         -4.0    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
60 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

