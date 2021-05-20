EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 71 BCF

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/14/2021 05/07/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 358 347 11 11 467 -23.3 392 -8.7 Midwest 472 458 14 14 573 -17.6 471 0.2 Mountain 135 131 4 4 123 9.8 128 5.5 Pacific 247 235 12 12 251 -1.6 236 4.7 South Central 888 857 31 31 1,078 -17.6 959 -7.4 Salt 280 269 11 11 344 -18.6 304 -7.9 Nonsalt 608 588 20 20 734 -17.2 656 -7.3 Total 2,100 2,029 71 71 2,491 -15.7 2,187 -4.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 60 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.