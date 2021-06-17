US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 67 BCF

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        06/11/2021   06/04/2021   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 461          445           16           16          583        -20.9          503         -8.3   
Midwest              570          547           23           23          684        -16.7          581         -1.9   
Mountain             165          160            5            5          155          6.5          153          7.8   
Pacific              236 C        276          -40           11 C        289        -18.3          270        -12.6   
South Central        995          983           12           12        1,170        -15.0        1,046         -4.9   
  Salt               299          302           -3           -3          358        -16.5          317         -5.7   
  Nonsalt            696          681           15           15          812        -14.3          729         -4.5   
Total              2,427 C      2,411           16           67 C      2,880        -15.7        2,553         -4.9    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
72 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

