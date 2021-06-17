EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 67 BCF

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 06/11/2021 06/04/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 461 445 16 16 583 -20.9 503 -8.3 Midwest 570 547 23 23 684 -16.7 581 -1.9 Mountain 165 160 5 5 155 6.5 153 7.8 Pacific 236 C 276 -40 11 C 289 -18.3 270 -12.6 South Central 995 983 12 12 1,170 -15.0 1,046 -4.9 Salt 299 302 -3 -3 358 -16.5 317 -5.7 Nonsalt 696 681 15 15 812 -14.3 729 -4.5 Total 2,427 C 2,411 16 67 C 2,880 -15.7 2,553 -4.9 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 72 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

