EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 64 BCF

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 09/15/2023 09/08/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 793 775 18 18 686 15.6 751 5.6 Midwest 931 904 27 27 839 11.0 883 5.4 Mountain 228 225 3 3 167 36.5 189 20.6 Pacific 263 260 3 3 237 11.0 265 -0.8 South Central 1,053 1,041 12 12 931 13.1 998 5.5 Salt 242 241 1 1 197 22.8 231 4.8 Nonsalt 811 801 10 10 733 10.6 767 5.7 Total 3,269 3,205 64 64 2,859 14.3 3,086 5.9 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 67 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

