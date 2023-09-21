News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 64 BCF

September 21, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        09/15/2023   09/08/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 793          775           18           18          686         15.6          751          5.6   
Midwest              931          904           27           27          839         11.0          883          5.4   
Mountain             228          225            3            3          167         36.5          189         20.6   
Pacific              263          260            3            3          237         11.0          265         -0.8   
South Central      1,053        1,041           12           12          931         13.1          998          5.5   
  Salt               242          241            1            1          197         22.8          231          4.8   
  Nonsalt            811          801           10           10          733         10.6          767          5.7   
Total              3,269        3,205           64           64        2,859         14.3        3,086          5.9    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
67 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

