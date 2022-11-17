US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 64 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

November 17, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        11/11/2022   11/04/2022   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 882          865           17           17          900         -2.0          902         -2.2   
Midwest            1,084        1,068           16           16        1,078          0.6        1,078          0.6   
Mountain             208          208            0            0          212         -1.9          212         -1.9   
Pacific              241          247           -6           -6          261         -7.7          290        -16.9   
South Central      1,228        1,193           35           35        1,189          3.3        1,169          5.0   
  Salt               327          311           16           16          330         -0.9          318          2.8   
  Nonsalt            901          882           19           19          859          4.9          851          5.9   
Total              3,644        3,580           64           64        3,640          0.1        3,651         -0.2    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
63 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.