EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 60 BCF

May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 04/30/2021 04/23/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 332 319 13 13 421 -21.1 346 -4.0 Midwest 442 427 15 15 527 -16.1 429 3.0 Mountain 124 119 5 5 110 12.7 117 6.0 Pacific 224 217 7 7 227 -1.3 219 2.3 South Central 836 816 20 20 1,020 -18.0 908 -7.9 Salt 264 258 6 6 329 -19.8 289 -8.7 Nonsalt 572 558 14 14 691 -17.2 619 -7.6 Total 1,958 1,898 60 60 2,303 -15.0 2,019 -3.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 64 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

