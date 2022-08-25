EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 60 BCF

US Markets

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        08/19/2022   08/12/2022   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 598          571           27           27          659         -9.3          689        -13.2   
Midwest              714          684           30           30          786         -9.2          785         -9.0   
Mountain             153          151            2            2          188        -18.6          186        -17.7   
Pacific              243          248           -5           -5          241          0.8          272        -10.7   
South Central        871          866            5            5          972        -10.4        1,000        -12.9   
  Salt               184          185           -1           -1          231        -20.3          246        -25.2   
  Nonsalt            687          681            6            6          742         -7.4          755         -9.0   
Total              2,579        2,519           60           60        2,847         -9.4        2,932        -12.0    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
58 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

