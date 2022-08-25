EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 60 BCF

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 08/19/2022 08/12/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 598 571 27 27 659 -9.3 689 -13.2 Midwest 714 684 30 30 786 -9.2 785 -9.0 Mountain 153 151 2 2 188 -18.6 186 -17.7 Pacific 243 248 -5 -5 241 0.8 272 -10.7 South Central 871 866 5 5 972 -10.4 1,000 -12.9 Salt 184 185 -1 -1 231 -20.3 246 -25.2 Nonsalt 687 681 6 6 742 -7.4 755 -9.0 Total 2,579 2,519 60 60 2,847 -9.4 2,932 -12.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 58 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.