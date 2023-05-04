EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 54 BCF

May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 04/28/2023 04/21/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 410 390 20 20 251 63.3 301 36.2 Midwest 481 468 13 13 322 49.4 360 33.6 Mountain 95 90 5 5 92 3.3 97 -2.1 Pacific 100 90 10 10 175 -42.9 193 -48.2 South Central 977 971 6 6 715 36.6 772 26.6 Salt 278 275 3 3 230 20.9 247 12.6 Nonsalt 699 695 4 4 486 43.8 525 33.1 Total 2,063 2,009 54 54 1,556 32.6 1,722 19.8 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 75 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

