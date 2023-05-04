News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 54 BCF

May 04, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

    May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        04/28/2023   04/21/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 410          390           20           20          251         63.3          301         36.2   
Midwest              481          468           13           13          322         49.4          360         33.6   
Mountain              95           90            5            5           92          3.3           97         -2.1   
Pacific              100           90           10           10          175        -42.9          193        -48.2   
South Central        977          971            6            6          715         36.6          772         26.6   
  Salt               278          275            3            3          230         20.9          247         12.6   
  Nonsalt            699          695            4            4          486         43.8          525         33.1   
Total              2,063        2,009           54           54        1,556         32.6        1,722         19.8    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
75 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

