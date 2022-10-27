US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 52 BCF

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        10/21/2022   10/14/2022   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 825          812           13           13          882         -6.5          893         -7.6   
Midwest            1,007          987           20           20        1,048         -3.9        1,054         -4.5   
Mountain             199          195            4            4          212         -6.1          214         -7.0   
Pacific              248          249           -1           -1          255         -2.7          290        -14.5   
South Central      1,116        1,099           17           17        1,139         -2.0        1,140         -2.1   
  Salt               277          271            6            6          301         -8.0          295         -6.1   
  Nonsalt            839          828           11           11          838          0.1          845         -0.7   
Total              3,394        3,342           52           52        3,536         -4.0        3,591         -5.5    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
59 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

