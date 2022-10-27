EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 52 BCF

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 10/21/2022 10/14/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 825 812 13 13 882 -6.5 893 -7.6 Midwest 1,007 987 20 20 1,048 -3.9 1,054 -4.5 Mountain 199 195 4 4 212 -6.1 214 -7.0 Pacific 248 249 -1 -1 255 -2.7 290 -14.5 South Central 1,116 1,099 17 17 1,139 -2.0 1,140 -2.1 Salt 277 271 6 6 301 -8.0 295 -6.1 Nonsalt 839 828 11 11 838 0.1 845 -0.7 Total 3,394 3,342 52 52 3,536 -4.0 3,591 -5.5 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 59 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

