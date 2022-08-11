EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 44 BCF

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 08/05/2022 07/29/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 564 549 15 15 625 -9.8 647 -12.8 Midwest 663 643 20 20 738 -10.2 732 -9.4 Mountain 148 147 1 1 185 -20.0 181 -18.2 Pacific 252 253 -1 -1 241 4.6 272 -7.4 South Central 874 865 9 9 979 -10.7 1,007 -13.2 Salt 193 195 -2 -2 247 -21.9 259 -25.5 Nonsalt 681 671 10 10 731 -6.8 749 -9.1 Total 2,501 2,457 44 44 2,769 -9.7 2,839 -11.9 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 39 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

