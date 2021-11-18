US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 26 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        11/12/2021   11/05/2021   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 900          897            3            3          951         -5.4          908         -0.9   
Midwest            1,079        1,075            4            4        1,137         -5.1        1,091         -1.1   
Mountain             212          213           -1           -1          241        -12.0          220         -3.6   
Pacific              261          258            3            3          319        -18.2          303        -13.9   
South Central      1,191        1,175           16           16        1,304         -8.7        1,202         -0.9   
  Salt               331          324            7            7          349         -5.2          330          0.3   
  Nonsalt            860          850           10           10          955         -9.9          871         -1.3   
Total              3,644        3,618           26           26        3,954         -7.8        3,725         -2.2    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
25 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

