EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 115 BCF

May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/21/2021 05/14/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 385 358 27 27 499 -22.8 419 -8.1 Midwest 499 472 27 27 602 -17.1 497 0.4 Mountain 144 135 9 9 131 9.9 134 7.5 Pacific 256 247 9 9 262 -2.3 245 4.5 South Central 931 888 43 43 1,102 -15.5 983 -5.3 Salt 296 280 16 16 348 -14.9 308 -3.9 Nonsalt 635 608 27 27 754 -15.8 675 -5.9 Total 2,215 2,100 115 115 2,596 -14.7 2,278 -2.8 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 104 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

