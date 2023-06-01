News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 110 BCF

June 01, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        05/26/2023   05/19/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 522          489           33           33          342         52.6          399         30.8   
Midwest              577          546           31           31          421         37.1          457         26.3   
Mountain             127          120            7            7          112         13.4          121          5.0   
Pacific              151          139           12           12          199        -24.1          231        -34.6   
South Central      1,070        1,042           28           28          814         31.4          888         20.5   
  Salt               304          294           10           10          249         22.1          278          9.4   
  Nonsalt            766          748           18           18          566         35.3          610         25.6   
Total              2,446        2,336          110          110        1,889         29.5        2,097         16.6    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up
106 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

