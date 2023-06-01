EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks up 110 BCF

June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 05/26/2023 05/19/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 522 489 33 33 342 52.6 399 30.8 Midwest 577 546 31 31 421 37.1 457 26.3 Mountain 127 120 7 7 112 13.4 121 5.0 Pacific 151 139 12 12 199 -24.1 231 -34.6 South Central 1,070 1,042 28 28 814 31.4 888 20.5 Salt 304 294 10 10 249 22.1 278 9.4 Nonsalt 766 748 18 18 566 35.3 610 25.6 Total 2,446 2,336 110 110 1,889 29.5 2,097 16.6 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be up 106 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

