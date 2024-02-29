EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 96 BCF

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 02/23/2024 02/16/2024 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 453 505 -52 -52 455 -0.4 409 10.8 Midwest 600 631 -31 -31 548 9.5 482 24.5 Mountain 169 173 -4 -4 100 69.0 100 69.0 Pacific 217 217 0 0 100 117.0 160 35.6 South Central 935 944 -9 -9 923 1.3 725 29.0 Salt 275 278 -3 -3 261 5.4 203 35.5 Nonsalt 660 666 -6 -6 661 -0.2 522 26.4 Total 2,374 2,470 -96 -96 2,126 11.7 1,876 26.5 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 88 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

