News & Insights

US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 96 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 29, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        02/23/2024   02/16/2024   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 453          505          -52          -52          455         -0.4          409         10.8   
Midwest              600          631          -31          -31          548          9.5          482         24.5   
Mountain             169          173           -4           -4          100         69.0          100         69.0   
Pacific              217          217            0            0          100        117.0          160         35.6   
South Central        935          944           -9           -9          923          1.3          725         29.0   
  Salt               275          278           -3           -3          261          5.4          203         35.5   
  Nonsalt            660          666           -6           -6          661         -0.2          522         26.4   
Total              2,374        2,470          -96          -96        2,126         11.7        1,876         26.5    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
88 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.