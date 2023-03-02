EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 81 BCF

Mar 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 02/24/2023 02/17/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 451 479 -28 -28 363 24.2 390 15.6 Midwest 544 575 -31 -31 411 32.4 446 22.0 Mountain 99 106 -7 -7 97 2.1 100 -1.0 Pacific 99 108 -9 -9 166 -40.4 176 -43.8 South Central 922 926 -4 -4 625 47.5 660 39.7 Salt 261 262 -1 -1 164 59.1 187 39.6 Nonsalt 661 664 -3 -3 461 43.4 473 39.7 Total 2,114 2,195 -81 -81 1,663 27.1 1,772 19.3 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 75 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

