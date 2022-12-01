US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 81 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

December 01, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        11/25/2022   11/18/2022   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 840          866          -26          -26          870         -3.4          868         -3.2   
Midwest            1,040        1,063          -23          -23        1,046         -0.6        1,043         -0.3   
Mountain             197          203           -6           -6          207         -4.8          208         -5.3   
Pacific              226          232           -6           -6          263        -14.1          288        -21.5   
South Central      1,181        1,200          -19          -19        1,187         -0.5        1,161          1.7   
  Salt               314          318           -4           -4          335         -6.3          324         -3.1   
  Nonsalt            867          882          -15          -15          852          1.8          838          3.5   
Total              3,483        3,564          -81          -81        3,572         -2.5        3,569         -2.4    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
84 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

