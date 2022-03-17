EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 79 BCF

Mar 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 03/11/2022 03/04/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 290 317 -27 -27 331 -12.4 333 -12.9 Midwest 337 364 -27 -27 428 -21.3 423 -20.3 Mountain 87 93 -6 -6 114 -23.7 101 -13.9 Pacific 155 162 -7 -7 200 -22.5 174 -10.9 South Central 571 582 -11 -11 711 -19.7 713 -19.9 Salt 159 151 8 8 194 -18.0 215 -26.0 Nonsalt 412 431 -19 -19 518 -20.5 499 -17.4 Total 1,440 1,519 -79 -79 1,784 -19.3 1,744 -17.4 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 73 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

