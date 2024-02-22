News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 60 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 22, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        02/16/2024   02/09/2024   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 505          532 R        -27          -27          482          4.8          449         12.5   
Midwest              631          662          -31          -31          579          9.0          528         19.5   
Mountain             173          178           -5           -5          107         61.7          109         58.7   
Pacific              217          222           -5           -5          110         97.3          170         27.6   
South Central        944          936            8            8          927          1.8          764         23.6   
  Salt               278          271            7            7          262          6.1          218         27.5   
  Nonsalt            666          665            1            1          665          0.2          546         22.0   
Total              2,470        2,530 R        -60          -60        2,205         12.0        2,019         22.3    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
64 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

