EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 60 BCF

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 02/16/2024 02/09/2024 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 505 532 R -27 -27 482 4.8 449 12.5 Midwest 631 662 -31 -31 579 9.0 528 19.5 Mountain 173 178 -5 -5 107 61.7 109 58.7 Pacific 217 222 -5 -5 110 97.3 170 27.6 South Central 944 936 8 8 927 1.8 764 23.6 Salt 278 271 7 7 262 6.1 218 27.5 Nonsalt 666 665 1 1 665 0.2 546 22.0 Total 2,470 2,530 R -60 -60 2,205 12.0 2,019 22.3 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 64 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

