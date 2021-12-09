US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 59 BCF

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        12/03/2021   11/26/2021   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 843          867          -24          -24          918         -8.2          859         -1.9   
Midwest            1,019        1,043          -24          -24        1,099         -7.3        1,036         -1.6   
Mountain             206          206            0            0          233        -11.6          213         -3.3   
Pacific              266          263            3            3          313        -15.0          294         -9.5   
South Central      1,171        1,185          -14          -14        1,299         -9.9        1,192         -1.8   
  Salt               328          335           -7           -7          362         -9.4          342         -4.1   
  Nonsalt            842          851           -9           -9          937        -10.1          850         -0.9   
Total              3,505        3,564          -59          -59        3,861         -9.2        3,595         -2.5    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
54 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

