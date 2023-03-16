EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 58 BCF

Mar 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 03/10/2023 03/03/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 391 416 -25 -25 294 33.0 322 21.4 Midwest 490 515 -25 -25 341 43.7 383 27.9 Mountain 87 92 -5 -5 88 -1.1 91 -4.4 Pacific 72 81 -9 -9 156 -53.8 165 -56.4 South Central 933 925 8 8 573 62.8 632 47.6 Salt 266 261 5 5 158 68.4 181 47.0 Nonsalt 667 664 3 3 415 60.7 451 47.9 Total 1,972 2,030 -58 -58 1,451 35.9 1,594 23.7 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 62 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

