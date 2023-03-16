US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 58 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

March 16, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

    Mar 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        03/10/2023   03/03/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 391          416          -25          -25          294         33.0          322         21.4   
Midwest              490          515          -25          -25          341         43.7          383         27.9   
Mountain              87           92           -5           -5           88         -1.1           91         -4.4   
Pacific               72           81           -9           -9          156        -53.8          165        -56.4   
South Central        933          925            8            8          573         62.8          632         47.6   
  Salt               266          261            5            5          158         68.4          181         47.0   
  Nonsalt            667          664            3            3          415         60.7          451         47.9   
Total              1,972        2,030          -58          -58        1,451         35.9        1,594         23.7    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
62 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

