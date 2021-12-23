EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 55 BCF

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 12/17/2021 12/10/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 809 818 -9 -9 849 -4.7 791 2.3 Midwest 963 982 -19 -19 1,021 -5.7 953 1.0 Mountain 188 199 -11 -11 214 -12.1 195 -3.6 Pacific 247 261 -14 -14 297 -16.8 276 -10.5 South Central 1,155 1,158 -3 -3 1,214 -4.9 1,114 3.7 Salt 334 328 6 6 339 -1.5 321 4.0 Nonsalt 820 829 -9 -9 875 -6.3 793 3.4 Total 3,362 3,417 -55 -55 3,596 -6.5 3,328 1.0 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 56 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

