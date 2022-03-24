EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 51 BCF

Mar 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 03/18/2022 03/11/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 268 290 -22 -22 310 -13.5 303 -11.6 Midwest 318 337 -19 -19 408 -22.1 395 -19.5 Mountain 87 87 0 0 112 -22.3 99 -12.1 Pacific 157 155 2 2 194 -19.1 173 -9.2 South Central 559 571 -12 -12 731 -23.5 712 -21.5 Salt 156 159 -3 -3 212 -26.4 216 -27.8 Nonsalt 404 412 -8 -8 519 -22.2 496 -18.5 Total 1,389 1,440 -51 -51 1,755 -20.9 1,682 -17.4 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 56 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.