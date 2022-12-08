EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 21 BCF

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 12/02/2022 11/25/2022 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 834 840 -6 -6 846 -1.4 852 -2.1 Midwest 1,028 1,040 -12 -12 1,022 0.6 1,023 0.5 Mountain 193 197 -4 -4 206 -6.3 205 -5.9 Pacific 217 226 -9 -9 266 -18.4 284 -23.6 South Central 1,191 1,181 10 10 1,173 1.5 1,157 2.9 Salt 327 314 13 13 329 -0.6 327 0.0 Nonsalt 864 867 -3 -3 843 2.5 829 4.2 Total 3,462 3,483 -21 -21 3,513 -1.5 3,520 -1.6 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 31 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

