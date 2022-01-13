EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 179 BCF

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/07/2022 12/31/2021 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 730 767 -37 -37 732 -0.3 688 6.1 Midwest 835 893 -58 -58 885 -5.6 823 1.5 Mountain 159 172 -13 -13 189 -15.9 168 -5.4 Pacific 204 219 -15 -15 279 -26.9 246 -17.1 South Central 1,088 1,143 -55 -55 1,131 -3.8 1,019 6.8 Salt 330 347 -17 -17 328 0.6 302 9.3 Nonsalt 759 796 -37 -37 803 -5.5 717 5.9 Total 3,016 3,195 -179 -179 3,215 -6.2 2,944 2.4 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 173 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

