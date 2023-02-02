EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 151 BCF

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/27/2023 01/20/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 578 622 -44 -44 551 4.9 560 3.2 Midwest 708 754 R -46 -46 628 12.7 656 7.9 Mountain 132 140 -8 -8 134 -1.5 137 -3.6 Pacific 140 150 -10 -10 197 -28.9 213 -34.3 South Central 1,025 1,067 -42 -42 851 20.4 854 20.0 Salt 297 310 -13 -13 238 24.8 250 18.8 Nonsalt 728 757 -29 -29 613 18.8 604 20.5 Total 2,583 2,734 R -151 -151 2,361 9.4 2,420 6.7 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 142 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.