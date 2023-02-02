US Markets

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 151 BCF

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 02, 2023 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        01/27/2023   01/20/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 578          622          -44          -44          551          4.9          560          3.2   
Midwest              708          754 R        -46          -46          628         12.7          656          7.9   
Mountain             132          140           -8           -8          134         -1.5          137         -3.6   
Pacific              140          150          -10          -10          197        -28.9          213        -34.3   
South Central      1,025        1,067          -42          -42          851         20.4          854         20.0   
  Salt               297          310          -13          -13          238         24.8          250         18.8   
  Nonsalt            728          757          -29          -29          613         18.8          604         20.5   
Total              2,583        2,734 R       -151         -151        2,361          9.4        2,420          6.7    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
142 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

