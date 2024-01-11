News & Insights

EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 140 BCF

January 11, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S.
working gas in underground storage.    

    In billion cubic feet except where noted:   

Stocks (BCF)                                                        Year ago                    5-Year average
Region        01/05/2024   12/29/2023   net change      implied        (Bcf)     % change        (Bcf)     % change
                                                           flow 
East                 757          799          -42          -42          699          8.3          715          5.9   
Midwest              924          968          -44          -44          825         12.0          842          9.7   
Mountain             220          228           -8           -8          154         42.9          161         36.6   
Pacific              275          280           -5           -5          161         70.8          219         25.6   
South Central      1,160        1,201          -41          -41        1,063          9.1        1,053         10.2   
  Salt               332          344          -12          -12          291         14.1          316          5.1   
  Nonsalt            828          857          -29          -29          772          7.3          737         12.3   
Total              3,336        3,476         -140         -140        2,900         15.0        2,988         11.6    



    Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down
119 bcf in the latest week.

    The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all
underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population
changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the
volume for all underground storage units. 

Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html)

