EIA-U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 140 BCF

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage. In billion cubic feet except where noted: Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/05/2024 12/29/2023 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change flow East 757 799 -42 -42 699 8.3 715 5.9 Midwest 924 968 -44 -44 825 12.0 842 9.7 Mountain 220 228 -8 -8 154 42.9 161 36.6 Pacific 275 280 -5 -5 161 70.8 219 25.6 South Central 1,160 1,201 -41 -41 1,063 9.1 1,053 10.2 Salt 332 344 -12 -12 291 14.1 316 5.1 Nonsalt 828 857 -29 -29 772 7.3 737 12.3 Total 3,336 3,476 -140 -140 2,900 15.0 2,988 11.6 Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 119 bcf in the latest week. The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units. Data extracted from EIA website : (http://ir.eia.gov/ngs/ngs.html) (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

