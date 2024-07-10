EIA Hosting Bitcoin Mining Energy Use Webinar Today

Earlier this year the Energy Information Administration attempted to conduct a survey of Bitcoin mining energy use under emergency authorization statues, bypassing the traditional process of instituting a survey that required an open period of comment from the public and industry players subject to the survey.

This survey attempt was done under very dubious circumstances with very unsound reasoning to justify its emergency nature. Riot Platforms and the Texas Blockchain Council sued to seek an injunction against the survey in Waco, Texas.

In the final agreement the EIA voluntarily agreed to terminate the collection under the emergency and destroy all information they had received up to the point of the court ruling.

A new notice was issued following the normal procedure of an open comment period.

Today at 12:00-1:30 PM Central the EIA is holding a webinar to discuss the issues related to Bitcoin mining energy use, and information associated with mining sites’ operations in the United States.

People can register here to watch the webinar, and there is a form to submit questions during the registration process to hopefully be addressed during the webinar.

I would ask as I have in past coverage of the agency's actions related to this space, if you do attend and submit any questions, please be respectful and serious in your engagement.

