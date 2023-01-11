Oil

EIA data shows surprise U.S. crude stock build in latest week

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

January 11, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 19 million barrels in the week ended Jan 6 to 439.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 2.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 831,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 4.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 226.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to 117.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.71 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

