EIA data shows surprise U.S. crude stock build in latest week

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 718,000 barrels in the week ended Dec. 23 to 419 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 195,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 173,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 223 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.3 million barrels in the week to 120.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.33 million barrels per day, EIA said.

