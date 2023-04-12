US Markets

EIA data shows surprise build in U.S. oil stocks

April 12, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell in week to April 7, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 597,000 barrels in the last week to 470.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000 barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 409,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 30,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.3 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 300,000 barrels in the week to 222.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.6 million barrels in the week to 112.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 800,000 barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.56 million barrels per day, EIA said.

