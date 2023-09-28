News & Insights

US Markets

EIA cuts US hydropower generation forecast for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID BECKER

September 28, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Tina Parate for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday lowered its forecast for U.S. hydropower generation in 2023 by 6% as warm weather led to reduced water supply.

The northwest, which produces almost one-half of the country's hydropower, experienced above-normal temperatures in May that melted snow rapidly, resulting in a significant loss of water supply.

"With less water available, the region generated 24% less hydropower in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022. This year, we expect 19% less hydropower generation in the Northwest than in 2022," the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the agency noted higher-than-expected generation in California, where record-breaking winter precipitation filled reservoirs. It forecasts 99% more hydropower generation in California this year than in 2022.

(Reporting by Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Tina.Parate@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.